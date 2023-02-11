CEC registers People's Party candidates for Majilis elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission has registered candidates for the Majilis elections from the People's Party of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The People's Party of Kazakhstan submitted its party list of 52 people, 32.7% of whom are women, young people, and 17 people with disabilities,» said Shavkat Utemissov, a member of the CEC.

He went on to say that all the people included in the list meet the requirements of the Constitution and Constitutional Law on Elections.

Notably, Kazakhstan is to hold the elections of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats on March 19 this year.