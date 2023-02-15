EN
    16:48, 15 February 2023

    CEC registers Respublica Party's candidates for Majilis elections

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission has registered Respublica Party's list of candidates for the Majilis elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The list includes eight women, young people, and people with disabilities, making up 34.8% of the list of 23 candidates,» said Shavkat Utemissov, a member of the CEC.

    Notably, Respublica Party did not contest the Majilis elections on January 10, 2021.

    Notably, two candidates Darkhan Imashev and Olzhas Sultanov have been withdrawn from Respublica Party's list of candidates for the Majilis elections.

    The Party presented its documents to the Central Election Commission in February.


