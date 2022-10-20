EN
    15:56, 20 October 2022

    CEC registers Saltanat Turssynbekova as presidential candidate

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has registered Saltanat Turssynbekova as the candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The CEC issued a resolution as per which Turssynbekova’s candidacy fully complies with the Constitution and election legislation.

    «In accordance with the protocols of the territorial election commissions, the accredited agents gathered signatures of 119,316 citizens in 18 regions of the country. 119,316 signatures have been verified, of which 118,434 have been recognized as reliable,» member of the CEC Assylbek Smagulov said.

    Earlier, the CEC has registered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Meiram Kazhyken, Zhiguli Dairabayev and Karakat Abden as the presidential candidates.



