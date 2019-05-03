EN
    10:48, 03 May 2019 | GMT +6

    CEC registers Tokayev as candidate for presidency

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a presidential candidate.

    Head of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Berik Imashev has handed the presidential candidate's ID to the authorized representative of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev.

    As earlier reported, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has recognized the candidacy of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev complying with the election laws.

    As earlier reported, at its XIX extraordinary congress Nur Otan Party nominated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as its candidate for the presidency.

    President of Kazakhstan Elections Top Story
