    12:13, 06 May 2019 | GMT +6

    CEC registers Zhambyl Akhmetbekov as Presidential candidate

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Zhambyl Akhmetbekov has been registered by the Central Election Commission as the candidate for the Presidential Election scheduled for June 9, 2019, Kazinform reports.

    According to the CEC member Bakhyt Meldeshov, documents on nomination of Zhambyl Akhmetbekov by the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan were submitted to the CEC on April 26.

    135,506 signatures were gathered in support of Akhmetbekov's candidacy. 135,506 of them were recognized valid, he added.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
