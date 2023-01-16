CEC sums up Senate election results
According to Deputy Chairman of the CEC Konstantin Petrov, the election took place in all 17 regions as well as in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities. 3,167 deputies of the local maslikhats were included in the list of electors. 55 candidates vied for the senators’ seats.
Following candidates gathered more than 50% of votes each, so they shall be deemed elected.
Abai region – Kairat Tastekeyev
Akmola region – Talgat Zhunussov
Aktobe region – Amangeldy Nugmanov
Almaty region – Zhanbolat Zhorgenbayev
Atyrau region – Alibek Nautiyev
East Kazakhstan region – Shakarym Buktugutov
West Kazakhstan region – Arman Utegulov
Zhambyl region – Saken Arubayev
Zhetysu region – Amangeldy Tolamissov
Karaganda region – Serik Uteshev
Kostanay region – Gauez Nurmukhambetov
Kyzylorda region – Ruslan Rustemov
Mangistau region – Bekbol Orynbassarov
Pavlodar region – Ernur Aitkenov
North Kazakhstan region – Gulmira Karimova
Turkistan region – Murat Kadyrbek
Ulytau region – Sovetbek Medebayev
Astana city – Bibigul Zhexenbay
Almaty city – Zhanna Assanova
Shymkent city – Nurlan Beknazarov
As the CEC Chairman Assylbek Smagulov noted, no complaints were received from the territorial election commissions and electors on violation of the Constitutional Law «On Elections».