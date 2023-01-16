EN
    13:58, 16 January 2023 | GMT +6

    CEC sums up Senate election results

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has summed up the results of the Senate election held on January 14, Kazinform reports.

    According to Deputy Chairman of the CEC Konstantin Petrov, the election took place in all 17 regions as well as in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities. 3,167 deputies of the local maslikhats were included in the list of electors. 55 candidates vied for the senators’ seats.

    Following candidates gathered more than 50% of votes each, so they shall be deemed elected.

    Abai region – Kairat Tastekeyev

    Akmola region – Talgat Zhunussov

    Aktobe region – Amangeldy Nugmanov

    Almaty region – Zhanbolat Zhorgenbayev

    Atyrau region – Alibek Nautiyev

    East Kazakhstan region – Shakarym Buktugutov

    West Kazakhstan region – Arman Utegulov

    Zhambyl region – Saken Arubayev

    Zhetysu region – Amangeldy Tolamissov

    Karaganda region – Serik Uteshev

    Kostanay region – Gauez Nurmukhambetov

    Kyzylorda region – Ruslan Rustemov

    Mangistau region – Bekbol Orynbassarov

    Pavlodar region – Ernur Aitkenov

    North Kazakhstan region – Gulmira Karimova

    Turkistan region – Murat Kadyrbek

    Ulytau region – Sovetbek Medebayev

    Astana city – Bibigul Zhexenbay

    Almaty city – Zhanna Assanova

    Shymkent city – Nurlan Beknazarov

    As the CEC Chairman Assylbek Smagulov noted, no complaints were received from the territorial election commissions and electors on violation of the Constitutional Law «On Elections».


