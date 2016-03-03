EN
    13:03, 03 March 2016 | GMT +6

    CEC to hold debates among political parties

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission will hold the debates among the political parties participating in the Parliamentary Elections 2016.

    As member of the CEC Lyazzat Suleimen told Kazinform, the time and regulations of the debates will be additionally announced.

    She added also that the CEC observes the agitation activities of the parties. “Equal coverage of their pre-election campaign is ensured in news reports. The agitation campaigns are financed from the parties’ election fund,” noted Suleimen.

