CELAC: Eradication of hunger included in Buenos Aires Declaration

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The Buenos Aires Declaration, the final document of the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), defines the shared vision of member countries across a range of areas, including post-pandemic economic recovery, food and energy security, and environmental cooperation, Agencia Brasil reports.

Among the commitments outlined in the document are updating the Food Security, Nutrition, and Hunger Eradication Plan; the continuation of the Sanitary Self-Sufficiency Plan; and the strengthening of local and regional production and distribution of vaccines, medicines, and supplies. The text was approved at the closing session in the Argentine capital on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Also approved were the CELAC–European Union Summit in 2023 and the CELAC–China Forum Summit in 2024.

Special Declarations

In addition to the main declaration, the 7th CELAC Summit saw the approval of another 11 special declarations, covering such sensitive topics as the defense of Argentina’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and the end of the US economic, commercial, and financial blockade of Cuba. Also approved were a declaration on efforts to combat international arms trafficking and another on the promotion and preservation of indigenous languages.

The event gave special significance to Brazil’s return to the group and the presence of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on his first international trip of his third term in office. The nation had withdrawn from the organization in 2020 under Jair Bolsonaro’s administration. Brazil’s candidacy to host COP30, in 2025, in the city of Belem, Pará, was also supported.

Founded in 2011 in Chile, CELAC brings together 33 countries and is the main forum for multilateral discussion in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The pro tempore presidency of CELAC in 2023 was consensually assigned to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a Caribbean nation.

Photo: Ricardo Stuckerd/PR