Celebratory events dedicated to Constitution Day to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The celebratory events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan will be held in Astana on August 30.

Concerts will be held at the central square, at the square in front of "Baiterek" monument and in Studenchesky Park, the department of culture of Astana informs.

Guests and residents of Astana are invited to attend interesting concerts with the participation of famous performing artists like Zattybek Kopbosynov, Marzhan Arapbayeva, Dosymzhan Tanatarov, Ardak Balazhanova, "Zhittiger" band and many other popular artists.

Besides, such sports event as Astana-duathlon 2015 will be held within the framework of the celebration of the anniversary on August 29, 10 am.