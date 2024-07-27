EN
    02:43, 27 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Celine Dion’s performance crowns the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024

    Celine Dion
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    Celine Dion made her highly anticipated musical comeback, performing to close out the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Dion concluded the more than three-hour show, which also featured performances by Lady Gaga and Aya Nakamura. She performed a timeless classic “L'Hymne à l'amour” by Edith Piaf atop the Eiffel Tower.

    Celine Dion
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    It was a particularly momentous occasion as the 56-year-old Canadian singer had not performed in two years due to her illness.

    Celine Dion
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    In 2022, the singer was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. This rare neurological condition causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms. Her world tour was canceled a month later that year.

    Celion Dion
    Photo credit: Screenshot

     

    2024 Olympic Games Celebrities Sport Culture Events World News Entertainment Music
