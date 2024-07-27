02:43, 27 July 2024 | GMT +6
Celine Dion’s performance crowns the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024
Celine Dion made her highly anticipated musical comeback, performing to close out the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Dion concluded the more than three-hour show, which also featured performances by Lady Gaga and Aya Nakamura. She performed a timeless classic “L'Hymne à l'amour” by Edith Piaf atop the Eiffel Tower.
It was a particularly momentous occasion as the 56-year-old Canadian singer had not performed in two years due to her illness.
In 2022, the singer was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. This rare neurological condition causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms. Her world tour was canceled a month later that year.