Celine Dion’s performance crowns the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024

Celine Dion made her highly anticipated musical comeback, performing to close out the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Dion concluded the more than three-hour show, which also featured performances by Lady Gaga and Aya Nakamura. She performed a timeless classic “L'Hymne à l'amour” by Edith Piaf atop the Eiffel Tower.

Photo credit: Screenshot

It was a particularly momentous occasion as the 56-year-old Canadian singer had not performed in two years due to her illness.

Photo credit: Screenshot

In 2022, the singer was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. This rare neurological condition causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms. Her world tour was canceled a month later that year.