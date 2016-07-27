Celtic's preliminary roster for match vs. Astana

ASTANA. KAZINDOEM Dailyrecord.co.uk predicted a roster of Celtic for its first match vs. Astana to be held within the Champions League Qualification Round.

According to the web portal, the guests will play as per 3-5-2 scheme. Goalkeeper - Craig Gordon; defenders - Eoghan O'Connell, Efe Ambrose, Mikael Lustig; midfielders - Saidy Janko, Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, Stefan Johansen, Callum McGregor; strikers - Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele.



The match will be held at Astana-Arena stadium on July 27 at 20:00 local time, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.