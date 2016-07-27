EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:21, 27 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Celtic's preliminary roster for match vs. Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINDOEM Dailyrecord.co.uk predicted a roster of Celtic for its first match vs. Astana to be held within the Champions League Qualification Round.

    According to the web portal, the guests will play as per 3-5-2 scheme. Goalkeeper - Craig Gordon; defenders - Eoghan O'Connell, Efe Ambrose, Mikael Lustig; midfielders - Saidy Janko, Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, Stefan Johansen, Callum McGregor; strikers - Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele.

    The match will be held at Astana-Arena stadium on July 27 at 20:00 local time, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!