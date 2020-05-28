Cement import by Kazakhstan from Turkey surges

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Turkey’s export of cement to Kazakhstan increased by 2.5 times from January through April 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding $5.1 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In April 2020, cement exports from Turkey to Kazakhstan also increased by 4.3 times compared to April 2019 and soared past $1.6 million.

Turkey’s export of cement to international markets from January through April 2020 made up over $1.1 billion, which equals the amount of the same period in 2019.

The cement export from Turkey amounted to 2.2 percent of the country’s total export from Jan. through Apr. 2020.

«Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to $231.7 million in April 2020, which is 25.5 percent less compared to the same month of 2019,» the ministry said.

In April of this year, Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to 2.6 percent of the country’s total export.

«During the last twelve months (from April 2019 through April 2020), Turkey exported cement worth $3.5 billion,» added the ministry.