Census finds Germany's population smaller than previously estimated

Germany's population has grown less strongly in recent years than previously assumed, according to results of the 2022 census that were presented in Berlin on Tuesday, WAM reports.

The German news agency DPA reported, quoting Ruth Brand, the president of Germany's Federal Statistical Office, there were around 82.7 million people living in Germany on 15th May, 2022, about 1.4 million fewer inhabitants than previously estimated on the basis of the official population update.

The census determines the population figures of all 10,786 municipalities in Germany. More than half (56 percent) of all the country's municipalities shrunk by at least 1 percent, the census found. According to the data, the deviation was particularly large for Cologne, where 5.6 percent fewer people lived by the cut-off date than it had been estimated.

The data also revealed that the nationwide deviations from the population update particularly affect the foreign population. According to the 2022 census, there were around 10.9 million foreigners living in Germany on 15th May, 2022, almost one million fewer than previously officially reported.

One reason for the discrepancy is that some foreigners have not officially de-registered with authorities in Germany despite moving away from the country, such as those who have chosen to retire abroad, said the head of the Bavarian data office.