Center for children with autism opened in Almaty (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today Almaty has hosted the grand opening of the first Kazakhstan center for children with autism.

"At the moment in the center work 40 specialists including psychologists and teachers who have been trained by the leading experts of Kazakhstan," said the president of the Public Fund "Ashyk Alem" Aliya Arkharova. According to her words, a child's individual rehabilitation course is designed for six months. The fund works closely with leading foreign specialists. September the current year the second center for children with autism will be opened in Astana. In 2016 two centers will start operation in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Kyzylorda. The centers will operate 100% free of charge. According to the National scientific and practical center of correctional pedagogy, at present in Kazakhstan registered 1456 children with autism. The number of children with autism is growing worldwide.