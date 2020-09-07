EN
    13:45, 07 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Center for employment of disabled opens in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Center TenQogam assisting disabled people in finding employment has been opened in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Center has been created to serve as a platform to help disabled people get new skills or upgrade the existing ones.

    According to Lyazzat Kaltayeva, Chairman of the Association of Women with Disabilities, the state disability employment measures fall short in retaining the job as contracts expire after 1.5-2 months.

    The Center TenQogam focuses on assisting disabled to acquire knowledge and skills to find jobs as well as to dismantle the stereotypes hindering disabled to be a part of the labor market and fulfill their potential.

    The skills the center offers include writing CVs, interviewing techniques, and social skills.

    It is said that disabled persons can get individual training from leading psychologists, job coaches as well as legal advisors at the Center.


    Almaty
