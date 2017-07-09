Center of Chinese and Central Asian Studies may be opened in Astana

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - The delegation of the "Astana" International Scientific Complex held negotiations with the leadership of the Fudan University on July 4-5 with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in China and the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

During the negotiations, the sides discussed further implementation of the cooperation agreement in the sphere of education and science signed in October 2016 and the creation of the Center of Chinese and Central Asian Studies on the basis of the "Astana" International Scientific Complex.



The Kazakhstani delegation also met with the leadership of the Shanghai International Studies University and the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences to touch upon closer cooperation between the think thanks of the two countries.