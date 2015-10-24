Center of Kazakh culture and cooperation to be established in Seoul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From 21 to 24 October Deputy Chairman - Head of the Secretariat of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov and deputy of the Majilis Roman Kim paid a working visit to South Korea.

During the visit, the delegation met with the deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (Parliament) Shin Seung Bohm and management of one of the leading universities of South Korea - Konguk. The parties held a meeting at the university and considered the issues related to establishment of the Center for the Kazakh culture and Cooperation. The two sides exchanged views on the creation and further functioning of the Kazakh Center at Konguk University. Y.Tugzhanov gave a lecture called "People's Assembly of Kazakhstan - 20 years in the service of peace and friendship" to students and faculty of the University of Foreign Languages in the city of Yongin.