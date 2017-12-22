Center of Kazakh literature opens in Prague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Center of Kazakh Literature opened at the The National Library of the Czech Republic in Prague, Kazakh MFA press service reports.

Within the framework of the event, the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan and the National Library of the Czech Republic also signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The Center of Kazakh Literature was opened in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Kazakhstan's Embassy in Prague within the framework of President Nazarbayev's program The Course Towards the Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness.

During the opening ceremony, Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov spoke in detail about the main directions of Kazakhstan's modernization of public consciousness and presented the copy of the article in Czech to the head of the National Library of the Czech Republic.

The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan has donated about 200 historical, public, political, educational books of Kazakh writers to the newly opened Center.

The National Library of the Czech Republic is the central and largest library of the Czech Republic. Its main building, which is located in the historic complex of buildings Clementinum in Prague, is considered one of the main architectural monuments of the Czech capital.