    17:20, 04 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Center of social adaptation goes on fire in Almaty city

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A center of social adaptation has caught fire in Almaty city today.

    According to reports, the fire started at 2:29 p.m. local time in 2 A Dundich Street. The computer room reportedly went on fire.
    20 employees of the center left the building prior to the arrival of firefighters.
    The blaze was contained at 2:56 p.m. and extinguished at 3:12 p.m. It covered an area of 10 square meters.
    No casualties were reported.

