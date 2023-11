ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shaquille O'Neil, Yao Ming and Allen Iverson lead the 2016 Hall of Fame class.

Shack and Yao might not be the best centers in the history of basketball, but they are the most unique centers in basketball for sure. On the occasion of the announcement of the names of the 2016 Hall of Fame inductees the NBA posted this video paying tribute to these two unique basketball players on its Youtube channel.