Central Asia and China to cooperate in civil aviation

During the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the People’s Republic of China in January this year, the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Civil Aviation Administration of China signed an agreement on the joint creation of the Air Silk Road, UzA reports.

According to the Ministry, the China-Central Asia (C5+1) Conference was held in Xi'an as part of implementing the tasks specified in this document.

The event was attended by representatives of the aviation departments and enterprises of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the civil aviation aircraft manufacturer COMAC, several airlines, and specialists from government organizations managing Chinese airports. Uzbekistan was represented by the leadership and staff of the Air Transport Department of the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Agency.

The Uzbekistan delegation provided information on the reforms being implemented in civil aviation in Uzbekistan and long-term plans to improve relations with China and neighboring countries.

The conference’s primary purpose is economic cooperation, liberalization of the air transportation market, further development of trade and economy through air travel, acceleration of passenger and cargo transportation turnover, and creation of a unified air transportation system.

The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation by holding the annual China-Central Asia (C5+1) Conference on March 1.