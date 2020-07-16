Central Asia - China political dialogue held online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The first high-level Central Asia - China meeting with participation of the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan has been held online today, Kazinform cites the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The meeting debated the current issues of the international and regional agendas.

The cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, the issues of tackling the ramifications caused by the virus, and economic recovery were of paramount importance during the meeting.

According to the participants, the significant decrease in intraregional mobility and foreign economic activities are attributed to the measures the countries had taken to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. They also vowed to further develop the regional economic integration, trade and cross-investments.

The Chinese side expressed its readiness to provide so-called green corridors for the Central Asian economies to ensure seamless cross-border movements. The meeting participants also discussed the cooperation in the following areas: digitalization, financial services, e-commerce, smart cities, know-how, applied science, and pharmaceutical industry.

The meeting ended with the adoption of the Joint Statement.