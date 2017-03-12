EN
    15:10, 12 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Central Asia Fashion Spring 2017 exhibition started in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The 19th International Exhibition -Central Asia Fashion Spring 2017 - has kicked off in Almaty-based Atakent complex on Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    By tradition, leading producers and suppliers of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, underwear, evening wear, headwear, outer garment and fur will participate in the event.

    Each season, the exhibition brings together popular clothing manufacturers from Italy, France, Finland, Poland, Latvia, Turkey, Russia, Moldova, Belarus and other countries. For the first time, Indian companies are showcasing their products at the exhibition.

    Gulnara Zhanibekova, Alua Dauletkan, Saltanat Abdildayeva and other finalists of the Open Way national competition  presented their mini-collections at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

     

    The event will last till March 14. 

