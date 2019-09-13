Central Asia's Got Talent to start Sep 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Central Asia’s Got Talent show will be premiered on Kazakhstan’s Khabar TV Channel on Sunday, September 15, at 07:15pm. The show will bring together talented people from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The winner of the show will receive 10mln tenge, Kazinform reports.

Central Asia’s Got Talent will include 5 stages – casting, open auditions, quarterfinals, semifinals and the grand final. Besides, champions from each country will be determined. Each of them will be also awarded cash prizes.

The show will be aired in 4 countries on Khabar, Zoʻr TV, KTRK and TV Safina channels.

The judges of the contest are Nurlan Abdullin (Kazakhstan), Gulnur Satylganova (Kyrgyzstan), Sitora Farmonova (Uzbekistan) and Alovuddin Abdullayev (Tajikistan).

The hosts of the show are Kumar Lukmanov, Yerkebulan Myrzabek, Erkin Ryskulbekov, Bekhruz Nasriddinov and Timur Aliyev.

Got Talent is a British talent show created by producer Simon Cowell. This TV show first appeared in the U.S. as America’s Got Talent in June 2006. More than 70 countries around the world have released shows in this format to date. In April 2014, the Got Talent format was named by the as the world's most successful TV format by the Guinness Book of Records.