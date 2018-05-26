EN
    11:19, 26 May 2018

    Central Asia's largest armored vehicles producer inks trilateral memo

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering LLP, Central Asia's largest company producing advanced armored wheeled vehicles, signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation with Burevestnik Central Research Institute JSC (Russia) and West Kazakhstan Machine Manufacturing Company (ZKMK) JSC (Kazakhstan), Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.

    The sides agreed to jointly develop a 30mm remote weapon station which later will be fitted with KPE's armored wheeled vehicle. The works are scheduled to start this year.

    Together with Russia's Burevestnik, KPE exhibited its Barys 8×8 advanced armored vehicles at last year's KADEX military equipment exhibition in Astana. ZKMK has been producing 12mm guns for the Arlan armored vehicles for over two years now.

     

     

