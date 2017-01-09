Central Asia's population to exceed 70 million in 2017 - Karin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year the population of Central Asia is expected to exceed 70 million, according to Yerlan Karin, Director of the Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"It is expected that this year the population of Central Asia will hit the mark of 70 million and even exceed it. Why is it so important? Because 25 years ago the population of all Central Asian countries taken together amounted to only 50 million people. It has grown by 34 per cent over the past two decades. This is a high figure given that the population growth in Central Asia is influenced by such favorable factors as life span growth and reduction of mortality," Mr. Karin said while speaking about the 10 most important events in Central Asia in 2017 at the KazMediaCenter on Monday.



In his words, those factors will help preserve the pace of life span growth and reduction of mortality in the future.



"In our opinion, this is a historic milestone that should be taken into account by the governments of Central Asian countries in their socioeconomic and other policies. It will also shape new reality for the region," he concluded.