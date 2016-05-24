Central Asian countries can support one another to greater degree - Lagarde

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde believes that Central Asian countries can support one another to a far greater degree.

Ms Lagarde told a press conference at the Rixos Hotel in Astana after the IMF Regional Conference on Tuesday that all Central Asian countries are different, but interdependent at the same time.

According to her, a lot can be done in order to develop regional integration. Countries of the region can support one another to a far great degree, some of them already do.

Reps of Central Asian countries, Caucasus, Russia and Belarus took part in the IMF Regional Conference in the Kazakh capital.

