Central Asian countries, EU mull economic development

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries and the EU discussed the state and prospects of cooperation with a focus on various aspects of economic development, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministerial meeting "Central Asia-European Union" was held Oct. 4 in Brussels.



Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan took part in the meeting, trend.az reports.



Within the plenary session and other formats, the foreign ministers exchanged views on regional and international problems, issues of security and combating extremism, according to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.



The strategy of cooperation in the "Central Asia-European Union" format was approved in 2007.



Regional programs within the strategy are effective in the field of stability and security, sustainable economic development and poverty reduction, as well as regional cooperation both within the region and between the EU and Central Asia.



Energy and water resources, transportation, small and medium businesses, border management and fight against drugs, education and science, as well as environmental protection are among priority directions of cooperation between the EU and five countries of Central Asia - Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.



Since 2007, the EU has allocated more than one billion euros for the implementation of various regional programs and projects in concrete countries.



Source: Trend