Central Asian countries, S Korea to mull cooperation

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Delegations of the five Central Asian countries and the Republic of Korea will discuss the issues of cooperation in a multilateral format during the 10th Republic of Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum.

According to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, the forum will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Seoul on November 15-16, trend.az reports.



During the forum, the officials of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan - will discuss the topical issues of multilateral cooperation, as well as the cooperation in "electronic government" and agriculture.



The Republic of Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum was established in 2007 to strengthen and further expand the partnership between South Korea and the Central Asia in various fields.



State and prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations are discussed at the meetings of the annual forum.