Central Asian countries to present their national climate plans at COP29 - minister

Central Asian countries plan to present their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and share their initiatives in combating global climate change as part of Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29, Uzbekistan's Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov said during a High-Level Dialogue held today in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, holding COP29 in Baku is significant for Central Asia.

"Uzbekistan welcomes Azerbaijan's efforts in preparing for the upcoming global climate conference, COP29," he emphasized.

The minister noted that hosting such an important global event as COP29 in Baku will have worldwide significance.

"Several important documents on climate change mitigation measures are expected to be adopted, and Uzbekistan will support all efforts," added Abdukhakimov.

On September 25, 2024, Azerbaijan will organize a High-Level Dialogue on Global Climate Transparency at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.