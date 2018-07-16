EN
    19:26, 16 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Central Asian FMs to gather in Kyrgyzstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov will make a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the MFA's press service.

    Kairat Abdrakhmanov will participate in the Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cholpon-Ata.

    "At the meeting, the ministers are expected to exchange views on the situation in Central Asia, discuss cooperation within the multilateral institutions, and consider the issues of the regional and international agenda," the report said.

    The agenda will also include the implementation of the agreements reached by the countries following the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. The meeting was held in March this year in Astana.

     

