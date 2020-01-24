Central Asian FMs to sign ecological declaration in Berlin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will pay a visit to Germany on January 28, Kazinform reports.

According to official spokesperson of the ministry Aibek Smadiyarov, in Berlin Minister Tileuberdi will participate in the conference focusing on the presentation of the Green Central Asia project initiated by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Attending the conference will be Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan as well as reps of international organizations and research institutes.

Following the results of the conference the participants are set to sign the joint declaration on joint efforts to solve ecological problems in the Central Asian region.

On the sidelines of the conference Minister Tileuberdi will hold bilateral meetings with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas and Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Peter Altmaier to discuss the most pressing issues of Kazakh-German cooperation and implementation of the agreements reached last December during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Germany.

While in Berlin, Minister Tileuberdi is also going to meet with German businessmen.