Central Asian heritage in the spotlight ahead of V World Nomad Games

A roundtable themed Cultural heritage and preservation of traditions: How World Nomad Games contribute to strengthening and promoting the cultural heritage of Central Asian countries took place in Bishkek on the eve of the V World Nomad Games in Astana. It was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, a correspondent of Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstani diplomats, author and head of the World Nomad Games project and projects of the World Ethnosport Confederation Askhat Akibayev, public figures, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, media, tourism and bloggers were engaged in discussions.

Advisor to the Kazakh Embassy Gulmira Sultanali briefed on the importance of the World Nomad Games for Kazakhstan. The World Nomad Games The Gathering of the Great Steppe will be held between September 8 and 13 in Astana. Over 2,800 sportsmen and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to attend the Games. The World Nomad Games are included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Kazakhstan attaches great importance to such events since the Games contribute to the development of ethnosports movement as a heritage of human civilization and the spiritual heritage of nomadic nations. Besides, the World Nomad Games give an impetus to the development of tourism not only in our countries but also in Central Asia, she said.

As stated there 282 people, including 180 athletes, and 40 coaches, are expected to represent Kyrgyzstan at the Games.

The solemn opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 8 at the Astana Arena Stadium.