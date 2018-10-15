EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:17, 15 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Central Asian meeting on piloting media and information literacy curriculum in Astana

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM In the framework of the Global Media and Information Literacy week, the UNESCO Almaty Office in partnership with the Nazarbayev University will organize a Central Asian workshop in Astana on 24 October 2018. The workshop is aimed to take stock of and discuss the existing experience and strategies in piloting media and information literacy curriculum based on the UNESCO recommendations.

    The meeting will bring together representatives from higher educational institutions, libraries and media NGOs and associations, experienced in MIL from Central Asia, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Office reads.

    Workshop participants will be able to get acquainted with a number of UNESCO's related publications and guidelines, such as:

    Media and information literacy curriculum for teachers for the development of national curriculum strategies

    Pedagogical Aspects of Media and Information Literacy, for pedagogical audiences, identifying approaches to the practical application of the curriculum, evaluation and criteria for the quality of MIL education, as well as exercises for working in the classroom.

    Policy and strategy guidelines for decision makers

    Tags:
    Central Asia UNESCO Astana Mass media Upcoming Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!