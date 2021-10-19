Central Asian training of trainers on media and information literacy to start Nov 8

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 8-14 November 2021, a training for trainers on the professional development of media and information literacy for teachers of the Central Asian region will be held, based on the teaching complex «Fundamentals of Information Culture for students of 1-9 grades of secondary schools».

The event is organized by the UNESCO Tashkent Office with the support of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office at the Alisher Navoi National Library. The training is part of UNESCO's Global Media and Information Literacy Week activities, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

Teachers from Uzbekistan will support the online participation of potential trainers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The training will focus on issues of translation and adaptation of source materials to the psycho-physiological specificities of junior, middle, and senior schoolchildren and to the traditions of national history, culture, and education of each of the Central Asian countries.

At the end of the training, it is recommended to introduce the training course «Fundamentals of Information Culture for Schoolchildren» into pedagogical and library practice in Central Asian countries.