Central Asian Youth Council to be established

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Asian Youth Forum is underway in Samarkand, Kazinform cites the press service of Zhas Otan, the youth wing of the Nur Otan Party.

During the forum, Chairman of Zhas Otan Daniyar Sundetbayev announced the initiative to establish the Youth Council of Central Asian countries, which will present this platform at the 2019 ECOSOC Youth Forum in New York.

Representatives of the youth of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Russia are also participating in the forum.

The youth of Central Asia discusses the involvement of young leaders in the processes of achieving sustainable socio-economic development in the region.

In addition, the participants and guests of the forum were invited to the next Central Asian Youth Forum to be held in the newly-created Turkestan region of Kazakhstan in 2019.