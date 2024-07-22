Central Asia's best startups to train in Silicon Valley

Ten leading startups from Central Asia are gearing up for an intensive training program in Silicon Valley. The AlchemistX Accelerator program, launched by Astana Hub and Silkroad Innovation Hub and supported by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, aims to help these startups thrive on the international stage, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing press service of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

The five-month intensive program, located in Silicon Valley, aims to support promising startups to successfully enter the American market. The program is intended for B2B startups from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Mongolia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The AlchemistX Accelerator program features a diverse range of startups from different countries. Among them is Cybernet.ai, a Kazakh company focusing on artificial intelligence and LLM, creating B2B SaaS contact centers. Parqour reduces parking costs by 5 times globally through license plate recognition and mobile payments. Axellero.io is a rapid AI application development platform. Workly is a cloud-based solution for recording working hours and attendance. Relog.ai is a B2B SaaS for delivery optimization. LoadConnect reduces inefficiency in freight transportation by finding optimal loads and planning routes. Flowsell.me automates notifications and reviews for customer retention. JobEscape trains people in artificial intelligence, Biometric.vision implements facial recognition and AI solutions, and PointAI supports clients on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Training will begin on August 12 this year and will last ten weeks until the end of October.