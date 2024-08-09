Central Asia’s future depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation – President Tokayev

Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards comprehensive strengthening of the regional partnership and raising Central Asia’s role at the global arena remains unchanged. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Astana today, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

“At the national level, we firmly adhere to the "Successful Central Asia is Successful Kazakhstan" formula. I am confident that the future of our region depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation of our countries, joint search for adequate answers to all internal and external challenges,” said the President addressing the meeting.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan wished Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev success in his role as the next chairperson of the Consultative Meeting.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took the floor at the event.

