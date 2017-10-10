Central bank reveals Kazakhstan’s external debt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of July 1, 2017, the gross foreign debt of Kazakhstan has amounted to $167,890.3 million, increasing by 2.55% from $163,715 million that was on January 1, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the external national and government debt of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of July 1 was $13,957.6 million (which is 8.3% of the gross external debt) in contrast to $13,674.4 million (8.4%) on January 1 this year.

The external debt, not backed by the government, was equal to $153,932.7 million (91.7%) against $150,040.6 million (91.6%) at the beginning of this year.

In addition, the share of intercompany debt in the gross external debt as of the reporting date amounted to 63.2% (or $106,111 million) against 63.7% ($104,356.4 million) respectively.