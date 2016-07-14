Central banks of Belarus, Latvia to arrange seminars, exchange programs

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of the Republic of Belarus and the Bank of Latvia will arrange seminars and exchange programs for experts, representatives of the Information and Public Relations Office of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) told BelTA.

The directors of the central banks of Belarus and Latvia met on 14 July to discuss the expansion of interaction between the two banks. A memorandum of cooperation between the two banks was signed as a result of the meeting. In line with the document the sides will regularly share information about the implementation of the monetary policy and the operation of financial systems of the two countries.



Apart from that, the memorandum provides for arranging seminars, educational visits, trips for experts to exchange the best practices, consultations between experts on topical aspects of operation of the central banks of Belarus and Latvia.



The meeting took place as part of a working visit of the Latvian bank's delegation to Belarus. During the negotiations the sides talked over results of social and economic development, development parameters of the banking systems, topical aspects and peculiarities of implementing the monetary management policy by the two central banks, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.