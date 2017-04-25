EN
    09:19, 25 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Central Chile rocked by 6.9-magnitude quake — USGS

    SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM A major 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck central Chile on Monday, according to US geologists.

    The earthquake, which hit at 6:30 pm local time (2130 GMT), was centered off the coast of the city of Valparaiso at a depth of 9.8 kilometers, according to the USGS.

    The earthquake was originally measured 7.1 but was downgraded later.

    Authorities urged residents to evacuate coastal areas as a precaution against a possible tsunami.

     

