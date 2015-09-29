Central Communications Service opens office in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Central Communications Service under President of Kazakhstan has opened an office in the city of Petropavlovsk.

The first press conference has discussed the issues of socio-economic development of the region. The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the Astana office. It should be noted that the CCS has already opened its branches in eight regions of Kazakhstan and in the city of Almaty. The theme of the first conference in the Central Communications Service of Petropavlovsk city was "Socio-economic development of the region". It was announced that this year the industrial enterprises of North Kazakhstan region produced goods worth 103 billion tenge. According to the first deputy of the regional governor, positive dynamics is bserved in all sectors of the economy. It was informed that briefings will be carried out once a week.