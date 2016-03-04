Central Election Commission accredited 133 more international observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan accredited 133 more international observers for monitoring the snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, the corresponding decision was made at the sitting of the Central Election Commission today.

According to the resolution of the Central Election Commission, 133 more observers from one international organization and one foreign state have been accredited. 130 of them are from the CIS mission and 3 observers are from South Korea.

Thus, as of March 4, 2016, the Central Election Commission accredited 308 observers from two international organizations (OSCE/ODIHR and CIS), one international organization (OIC) and nine foreign countries.

Besides, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has accredited 116 representatives of foreign mass media from 28 world countries.