Central Election Commission accredited 28 observers of OSCE/ODIHR missions today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission accredited 28 observers of the OSCE/ODIHR missions for monitoring the elections of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and to maslikhats today.

"The Central Election Commission accredited 28 observers of the OSCE/ODIHR missions for monitoring the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan today," member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Tatyana Okhlopkova said.

She also reminded that the accreditation of observers from foreign countries and international organizations would be held by the Central Election Commission until March 14, 2016.