Central Election Commission hands badge to Senator Bakytzhan Zhumagulov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Berik Imashev, has presented a service certificate and badge to the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, Bakytzhan Zhumagulov, the press service of the above commission reported.

Bakytzhan Zhumagulov was appointed Deputy of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan Parliament in accordance with the Head of State's Decree dated July 13, 2017.

Recall that on July 14, the Central Election Commission registered Saule Aitbayeva, Bakytzhan Zhumagulov, Vladimir Volkov and Talgat Musabayev - the senators appointed as per the Decrees of the Head of State.