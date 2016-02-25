ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan accredited 103 more international observers for the monitoring the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, it was informed today at the sitting of the Commission in Astana.

Upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, 103 observers from three international organizations and one foreign country have been accredited by the Central Election Commission.

"Three observers are from the USA, 97 observers from CIS Mission, 33 from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and seven observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Belarus-Russia Union and three observers are from the OIC," representative of the CEC of Kazakhstan Tatiana Okhlopkova told.

Thus, as of today, the Central Election Commission accredited 155 observers from two missions of international organizations (OSCE/ODIHR and CIS) and one international organization (OIC) and one foreign state.

Besides, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has already accredited 105 representatives of foreign mass media from 25 world countries.