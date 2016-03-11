EN
    16:01, 11 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan accredited 110 more international observers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan accredited 110 more international observers for monitoring the snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, the corresponding resolution was adopted at the sitting of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan today.

    According to the resolution, the Central Election Commission accredited 110 more observers from two election observing missions and one international organization.

    "34 of them are from the CIS Mission, 1 is from SCO Mission and 75 are from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly," member of the Commission Tatyana Okhlopkova specified.

     

