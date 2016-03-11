Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan accredited 454 international observers for monitoring parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has accredited 454 international observers for monitoring the snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan as of today, member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Marat Sarsembayev told.

"As of March 11, 2016, the Central Election Commission has accredited 454 observers from international organizations and foreign states," M. Sarsembayev told.

According to him, 44 of the observers are from the OSCE/ODIHR, 75 are from the OSCE PA, 293 are from the CIS Mission, 9 are from the SCO, 3 are from the OIC and 7 are from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries and 23 observers are from 10 foreign states.

Besides, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan accredited 117 representatives of foreign mass media from 28 world countries.

"Thus, as of today, 517 international observers and representatives of foreign mass media from 51 world countries have been accredited in Kazakhstan," M. Sarsembayev told.