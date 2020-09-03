EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:30, 03 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Centres of national handicraftsmanship to open in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Centres of national handicraftsmanship will open in the regions of Kazakhstan,» Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Nurgissa Daueshov told a briefing.

    The centres are called to boost children’s and youth creative potential, to let them learn handicraftsmanship fundamentals, to promote national arts and crafts, and revive national cultural identity.

    Today it is planned to open one of such complexes in Zhambyl region. The craftsmanship centre will also open at the Tourism and Hospitality University in Turkestan.


    Tags:
    Culture Regions Cultural Heritage
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!