ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of Astana LRT LLP Talgat Ardan has stepped down after being criticized for problems at a railway station, Kazinform has learnt from the spokesperson of the Astana mayor Elvira Zhurgenbayeva.

Earlier Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev harshly criticized and gave a reprimand to the head of the transportation company regarding lack of parking space at the local railway station.